Inverness County Council Approves Community Grants

Posted at 9:35 am on March 7, 2018 | Filed Under: News

Inverness Council green-lit multiple requests for funding at its Monday meeting. The municipal unit will give $1,000 to the Department of Community Services for its Vital Signs project; $5,000 in community development funds to Le Centre de la Mi-Carême in Grand Etang; and $6,000 in community development funds to the Port Hood Recreation District Commission. The county is also buying advertising space in the Nova Scotia Nunavut Command’s annual Veteran Service Recognition Book


