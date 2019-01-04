Inverness County Council Approves New Policies

Inverness County Council adopted two new policies, one dealing with hospitality and the other regarding its audit committee.

The hospitality policy regards how public funds are used in relation to hospitality expenses, and the audit committee policy protects municipal assets and helps manage operations.

Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier asked if the policies were in accordance with the municipal government act, and Director of Finance Tanya Tibbo pointed out the department of municipal affairs and solicitor Maurice Boudreau have signed off on the policies.