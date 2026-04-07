Inverness County Council Approves Two Land Development Agreements in Inverness and Petit Etang

Inverness County Council has approved two land development agreements. Council gave the green light at a meeting late last week.

One was a rezoning development agreement in Inverness. It is for a mixed-used residential development on Upper Railway Street by SCD Planning and Design on behalf of Place Craft Properties. The request involved converting an existing building on the property into an eight unit residential building and to subdivide the remaining land into eight parcels for semi-detached dwellings and commercial/residential buildings.

The other approval was for a resort Petit Etang, from Omar Ghandi Architects for Charlamara Holdings Incorporated. The project includes the development of rental villas, a spa , restaurant and retail shops.