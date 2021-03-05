Inverness County Council Discuss Policing Priorities

Vehicles travelling over the posted speed limit is one of the major policing priorities for Inverness Municipal Councillors.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald asked for councillors to offer their input, which will be shared with local RCMP detachments.

All councillors said there is a problem with speeding vehicles throughout their districts.

District 6 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said problems surround younger drivers speeding within the village of Port Hood, but like District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier, she questioned how that can be stopped and how violators can be caught.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he spoke with the Inverness and Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachments, and both followed-up on his complaints.

Deputy Warden Bonnie MacIsaac said drivers using cell phones behind the wheel and impaired driving in her district are at the top of her list. She also called for action to crack down on illegal drugs.

Warden Laurie Cranton said some residents in his area are “seriously concerned” about vehicles traveling fast through communities like Margaree Forks. Cranton said more RCMP patrols and signs from the Department of Transportation and Active Transport measuring the speed of vehicles would also help.

The CAO said he will compile, organize and present the concerns to their RCMP partners.