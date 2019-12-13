Inverness County Council meets Privately to Discuss a letter Critical of the Municipality’s CAO

The claims are unsubstantiated and Inverness County Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie maintains they have no merit, but the local municipal unit spent well over an hour behind closed doors Thursday, discussing a letter that criticised CAO Keith MacDonald.

The letter made allegations about improper hiring practices, the awarding of contracts, a perceived breach of public trust, and what the letter writer defined as a lack of professional conduct.

The writer of the letter is anonymous, but in an interesting turn the letter was signed by Councillor John MacLennan. Following the Committee of the Whole meeting, MacLennan said he didn’t write the four-page note, but rather advanced it to council on behalf of a tax payer.

MacQuarrie said the letter included “some very false statements” and council considers it “without merit.”

Both she and MacLennan said council would follow up on the letter during January’s Council meeting. MacDonald indicated he hadn’t read the letter, and could not comment until he did so.