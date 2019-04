Inverness County Council is now live-streaming its meetings of regular county council.

Last Thursday’s regular meeting was successfully live streamed, and it can now be watched online at invernesscounty.ca and the county’s Facebook page.

Councillor Laurie Cranton mentioned that he spoke to the county’s Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Karolyn Aucoin prior to last Thursday’s meeting, and he’s pleased with the work she’s doing.