Inverness County Council overturns Eastern District Planning Commission Decision on Inverness Property

With a 4-2 vote, Inverness County council decided to overturn a decision made by the Eastern District Planning Commission in relation to a variance for a property in the community of Inverness.

Director of Planning John Bain had turned down a request to grant a variance for a MacKenzie Avenue lot. The request was submitted by Matthew Hart, a lawyer with the firm of Boudrot Rodgers. The intent was to allow subdivision of the lot into two properties.

Hart appealed the decision at last Friday’s council session.

Council listened to Bain’s arguments for making the decision, and council also heard from Hart.

Councilors John Dowling and John MacLennan voted in favour or keeping Bain’s decision, but the remaining council members were swayed by Hart, who noted that the municipality already recognized two addresses were at that property.