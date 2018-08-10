Inverness County Council Provides Additional Help to Judique Fire Department to Purchase Fire Truck

The Judique and District Volunteer Fire Department will get additional assistance from Inverness Municipal Council as the department continues its quest for a new fire truck.

Municipal councillors attending their regular monthly meeting Thursday afternoon in Whycocomagh agreed to add an additional 50-thousand-dollars to a loan guarantee approved for the Judique department in April.

This will bring the loan guarantee from the county up to $280,000, from the original requested amount of $230,000.

Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie suggested that the municipality felt the issuing of a new loan guarantee for the larger amount made more sense than issuing a separate loan guarantee or pursuing a similar course of action.