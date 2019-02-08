Inverness County Council seeks Federal Infrastructure Funding for Wastewater Improvement Projects in Whycocomagh and Inverness

Inverness County Council is applying to the Investment Canada Infrastructure Program for the replacement of wastewater treatment plants in the communities of Whycocomagh and Inverness.

If the total amount of funding can’t be secured, council is advising that the Whycocomagh plant be the first priority (at a total cost of $5,912,516) and the Inverness plant (at total cost of $6,835,915) be the second priority.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said an assessment was done on all the infrastructure systems in the county.

She noted that Judique is also having water issues, as a boil order is in place there right now. However, the work there is so urgent that council can’t wait to hear back on a funding request. The work is being done right now.