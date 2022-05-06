Inverness County Council Supports Proposed Solar Power Project

Inverness County has given its endorsement to a solar power project in the municipality.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, Inverness Municipal Council decided to send a letter of support to Horton Solar Inc. for their plans for the Lake Horton area.

Horton Solar is proposing the development of an up to 100 megawatt AC Solar Photovoltaic ground mount project. Currently the project is pursuing a Power Purchase Agreement with Nova Scotia Power Incorporated via the Nova Scotia Rate Base Procurement RFP that will close this month.

Once complete, the project will produce enough energy to power over 19,000 homes annually, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although he does back the project, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he would like to get more information from the company.