Inverness County Council Turns Down Municipal Funding to Cape Mabou Community Pasture Co-op

The Cape Mabou Community Pasture Co-op will not receive municipal funding from Inverness County.

The group was looking for $15,000 from the municipality to compliment funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

A motion to support the funding request was supported by councillors Jim Mustard and Laurie Cranton, but three other members of council said no. Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie was chairing the July meeting and therefore wasn’t voting.

Councillors Mustard and Cranton said they were disappointed with the decision.