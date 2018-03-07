Inverness County Council Welcomes New CAO

Inverness County Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie officially welcomed the municipality’s new CAO, Keith MacDonald, at the start of last Monday’s council meeting. Before taking on the role, MacDonald served as the President and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership. Filling in as interim CAO was Tanya Tibbo, the county’s director of finance. MacQuarrie said Tibbo did a great job filling in after the exit of outgoing CAO Joe O’Connor last October.