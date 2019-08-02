Inverness County Councillors Ponder Discussion over Inverness Airport Proposal

With the prospect of federal funding for an airport in Inverness shot down, Inverness County councillors mulled over if they ought to discuss their feelings on the matter during their August regular meeting.

Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier floated the idea of discussing the issue publically, so that municipal leaders could get a sense of what each councillor thought about the matter. Ultimately, council voted 3-2 to save the discussion for another day.

Cabot Golf, a major stakeholder in the purposed airport, will make its presence felt at council’s next committee-of-the-whole meeting, as CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar is scheduled to attend.

Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said that might be the best time to have the talk.