Inverness County Craft Beer Maker, Restaurant and Lounge Handed a 16-day suspension

An Inverness County Craft Beer Maker, restaurant and lounge has been given a 16-day suspension following the death of its Brewmaster, Dallas Lewis in 2023.

Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board found Route 19 Brewing of Inverness guilty under a section of the province’s liquor license regulations that prohibits a licensee from permitting activity in or about the premises that is detrimental to the orderly control and operation of the licensed premises,

Lewis died after falling from the roof of the building on July 13th, 2023. He died from multiple blunt force injuries consistent with a fall from a height. Lewis was intoxicated at the time of his death, but the medical examiner concluded it was not a direct contribution to his death. The board also concluded Lewis was not on duty at the time.

The Board adds that despite Lewis’s kind and helpful nature, he should not have been permitted to repair equipment, serve himself and others or enter the closed brewery and the upper floors of the building. The Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia had sought a 50 day suspension.

The Board says the suspension must begin on a Thursday and served on days when the business would normally operate