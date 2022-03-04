Inverness County deploys funding from other sources for Well Drilling in Port Hood

Inverness County will move around some money to pay for well drilling in Port Hood which is under a water conservation advisory.

Since current wells are experiencing lower yields and structural deterioration, Special Projects Coordinator Melanie Beaton said the only option was to start drilling a new well.

On Dec. 22, council approved $86,064.62 from Gas Tax Funds for the replacement, Beaton said.

Beaton said the well casing has to be installed into competent bedrock and the Department of Environment and Climate Change mandates 12 metres, but bedrock was not reached until 60 metres, so more casing is required at extra costs.

As a result, drilling was halted, and in the temporary well there is a lot of turbidity, forcing the municipality to issue the advisory, as well as public works crews to continue flushing, which has not cleared up the problem, she said.

To tackle the new costs, which are now at $105,080.19, Beaton received council’s approval to take $67,399 from unused capital projects, namely $17,399 from well testing in Judique which cannot be carried out now.

The well filter project for the Dunmore well came in under-budget so there’s $30,000 available there, as well as $20,000 for fencing around the storage tower and wastewater treatment plant in Port Hood