Inverness County Deputy Warden Welcomes Provincial Support for Continuing Care

The Deputy Warden of Inverness expressed her support for the provincial government’s recent announcement for the Continuing Care Sector.

Bonny MacIsaac told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that one of the highlights was the announcement of $22 million over two years to cover tuition costs for over 2,000 students in the Continuing Care Assistant program.

Noting there are “dozens” of positions across the municipality in senior care homes, MacIsaac had council approve a motion to send a thank you to the province.

The deputy warden added this is a “big boost” for people in that profession.