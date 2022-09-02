Inverness County District 2 Councillor Highlights 911 Service Deficiencies in His District

The newest member of Inverness Municipal Council wants something done about the lack of

access to the 911 service.

District 2 Councillor Blair Phillips told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood that there were two incidents in his district where residents were unable to contact 911 during emergencies.

Describing it as a “major problem,” the councillor said there are other parts of the municipality where residents have experienced problems getting through to 911.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald responded that the municipality, along with others, was turned down for funding under the Universal Broadband initiative and he suggested Inverness County contact the provincial minister in charge of the Emergency Management Office.

In discussions with neighbouring municipalities, MacDonald said there is interest in sending joint correspondence about the lack of adequate communications infrastructure around Cape Breton.

Council approved a motion to send a letter to the federal emergency measures minister, as well as signing a joint letter, along with other municipalities, to federal and provincial officials.