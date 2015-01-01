Inverness County District asks assistance in Finding Wilson Ramirez; his car was found in the Point Tupper area

Inverness County District RCMP seeks the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Wilson Ramirez, who was last seen in Halifax on December 29 and, whose vehicle was located on December 30 on Bear Island Rd. in Point Tupper.

Ramirez is described as 5-foot-7, 170lbs, has short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey t-shirt, a black and red button up plaid shirt with a hood, brown boots and a brown Carhartt toque.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson Ramirez is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.