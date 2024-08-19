Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Inverness County District RCMP asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Christoper (Chris) Jeffrey, Last Seen in Glenora Area

Aug 19, 2024 | Local News

Inverness County District RCMP seeks the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Christopher (Chris) Jeffrey.  He was last seen Saturday evening, shortly after 6:30 on Cenotaph Road in Glenora.

Jeffrey is described as 6 feet, and weighs 191 pounds.   He has dark hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Police photograph of Christopher (Chris) Jeffrey

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher (Chris) Jeffrey is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year