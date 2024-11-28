Inverness County District RCMP asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Jared McNamara of Port Hawkesbury, wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant

Inverness County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on an arrest warrant.

37-year-old Jared McNamara of Port Hawkesbury, is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for Break and Enter as well as ten counts of Theft Under $5000. McNamara is described as 5-foot-6, 130 lbs. He has dark brown hair. He also goes by the last name McDonnell.

Police have made several attempts to locate McNamara, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jared McNamara, also known as Jared McDonnell, is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.