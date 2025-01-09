Inverness County District RCMP Investigate Report of an Unwanted Man in a House in Waycobah

Inverness County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a report of an unwanted man in a house on Kitpu Drive in Waycobah.

Police were alerted of the incident at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, the man was reported to be armed. Officers responded, the man was not found.

RCMP also went to a second residence where the man was reported to be. Officers did not locate the male or any evidence to indicate he had been at the home.

The investigation is continuing. However, RCMP say officers have not been able to confirm the circumstances of the initial report, and have no evidence to indicate there is a safety risk. If you have any information on this incident, call the RCMP at 902-258-2213.