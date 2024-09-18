Inverness County District RCMP Lay Charges In Connection with Threats Made Online

Inverness County District RCMP has arrested a youth in connection to threats made online to another youth.

RCMP say last Wednesday, officers visited a school in the Mabou area after receiving a report that a youth made threats directed to a peer on a social media platform.

School staff contacted police and separated a youth from others at the institution. RCMP say school personnel found the youth was also in possession of an edged weapon, which was confiscated.

RCMP arrested the youth and seized the weapon. The youth was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.