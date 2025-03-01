Inverness County District RCMP seek 31-year-old Leilan Andrew Thibeau of Port Hawkesbury, wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant

March 1, 2025 Arrest Warrant KSK

Inverness County District RCMP is seeking help from the public on the whereabouts of a Port Hawkesbury man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

31-year-old, Leilan Andrew Thibeau is wanted on a warrant for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Failing to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order, Breach of Probation and Failure to Attend Court.

Thibeau is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with black balding hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Thibeau but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not approach him, and call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or your local police. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.