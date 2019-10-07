Inverness County establishes Eco-Partnership with ACAP Cape Breton

Inverness County is looking at forming an eco-partnership with ACAP Cape Breton, as a result of a recent meeting between the two groups.

ACAP stands for Atlantic Coastal Action Program, and Executive Director Amanda MacDougall said she’d love to see the municipality partner with her group. ACAP leads many green initiatives ranging from trash collection to monitoring the bat population currently threatened by a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome.

Council had its October meeting last Thursday, and that’s where MacDougall met with the councillors.