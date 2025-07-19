Inverness County establishes Point of Sale system and Strong Data Scale Tracking Software at the Kenloch Waste Management Facility

The Municipality of the County of Inverness has announced the installation of a new Point of Sale (POS) system and Strong Data scale tracking software at the Kenloch Waste Management Facility. A release from the municipality states the upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to improve customer service, enhance accountability, and meet provincial solid waste regulations.

With the new system, residents and commercial users can now pay directly at the Kenloch facility using debit cards.

The new Strong Data scale software also improves how the municipality tracks waste. This information supports better waste diversion planning, strengthens compliance with provincial regulations, and improves operational oversight.

To support accurate tracking, staff will now ask all customers for their civic address when using the facility. This information is used only for reporting purposes. The municipality thanks customers for their cooperation.