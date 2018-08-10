Inverness County Exploring Setting up More Electronic Signs to Measure a Motorists’ Speed

Motorists making their way through different parts of Inverness County could soon see new electronic signs measuring their speed, similar to those currently found in Whycocomagh.

During their regular monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon, councillors agreed to ask Inverness municipal staff to review the concept of mobile signage that would measure the speed of oncoming vehicles in specific communities on a temporary basis.

Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie told the meeting that the issue of temporary electronic signage came up during the latest provincial conference of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

She added that the estimated cost for each sign would be 35-hundred-dollars, according to officials with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

The county’s C-A-O, Keith MacDonald, suggested that the municipality wishes to have further discussions with department officials regarding the proposed speed signage.

MacDonald suggested that the temporary signs could be useful during events such as the summer festivals held in various Inverness County communities.