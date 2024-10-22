Inverness County Facilities Receive Funding to Upgrade

Five Inverness County community groups received provincial funding to upgrading their buildings or equipment.

The Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural and Recreation Centre received a $150,644 grant for a new “warm room” from where spectators can view the activities happening in the arena.

The North Inverness Recreation Centre Association in Cheticamp received $853,535 for improvements to the Cabot Trail Arena. The funding supports purchasing a new Zamboni, heat pumps, new side boards around the ice surface and other small equipment upgrades.

Coopérative Radio Chéticamp Ltd. received $66,500 to purchase and install a new channel mixer, Acadie Grouille (Grew-ee) Fitness Centre in Chéticamp recevied $37,000 to purchase new training and fitness equipment, and the Inverness Basketball Association recevied $8,300 tto purchase equipment.

Inverness MLA and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage minister Allan MacMaster stated by improving these community hubs, the government is making sure they stay at the heart of the region’s vibrancy.