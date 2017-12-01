Inverness County Family That Donated the Christmas Tree For Boston on Hand for Tree Lighting
Posted at 12:52 pm on December 1, 2017
An Inverness County family that donated this year’s Christmas Tree for Boston says the experience has exceeded their expectations. Bob and Marion Campbell of
The Campbell family, who donated this year’s Nova Scotia Tree for Boston, watch their tree light up Boston Common
Blues Mills and family members gathered in Boston Common for Thursday night’s tree lighting. Bob Campbell says it was a great event, including entertainment from Nova Scotia and New England, along with fireworks.
Campbell says it’s been a great experience.
The tree, a 16 metre White Spruce is given as part of Nova Scotia’s yearly thank you to Boston for the help the city sent to Nova Scotia after the 1917 Halifax Explosion.