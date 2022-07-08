Inverness County finished first in Nova Scotia in a Physical Activity Challenge

Inverness County finished first in Nova Scotia in the Community Better Challenge, which is a physical activity campaign from Participaction Canada during the month of June, which was Recreation Month.

Charlotte MacDonald, Inverness County’s Director of Recreation, told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting that because of the involvement of 14 organizations and 56 individuals across the municipality, they recorded 680,000 minutes of activity, placing them 32nd in the country.

After councillors congratulated MacDonald for the successful effort, calling it “very impressive” and excellent,” Warden Bonny MacIsaac noted that even yard work, house work and walking the dog were included among the activities.

MacDonald told council that last year, Inverness County finished 28th provincially and she is hoping for even more improvement next year, with goals to crack the Top 10 nationally.