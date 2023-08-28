Inverness County Historical and Cultural Forum set to discuss challenges facing the sector

Representatives from heritage and cultural organizations in Inverness County will gather tonight for a forum.

The Project Chair for the Inverness County Historical and Cultural Forum, Ben MacKay says the meeting is intended to inform the public about some of the challenges the sector faces.

The public is invited to attend. Government officials are also expected to be on hand.

There will also be a presentation of the inaugural recipients of the Neddy MacDonald Memorial Community Service Award. Recipients are Rose Mary MacDonald, Callum MacQuarrie, Olga Smith and Ruth Skinner. The awards to MacQuarrie and MacDonald are being presented posthumously.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Inverness Fire Hall at 6:30.