Inverness County Incorporates Beach Clean-Up Bingo to Encourage to Residents to Raise Awareness of Plastics and Waste on the Environment

Visitors to beaches in Inverness have a chance to win some gift cards simply by pitching in to

help keep the beaches clean.

Inverness County CAO Keith MacDonald said the idea for Beach Clean-Up Bingo came from the municipality’s solid waste educator Nicole Latimer. The goal, he said, is to help people understand the impacts of plastics and waste on the environment, adding it is teamed up with Plastic Free July, a global movement against plastic pollution.

People can pick up the bingo cards, which instead of numbers have pictures of waste like plastic utensils and glass bottles, at the municipal office or print them off from Facebook.

The contest began on Canada Day and will run for all of July. People who submit their cards will be entered into a draw to win gift cards from the Mabou Farmers Market on August 4