Inverness County Invites Public Feedback for Recreation Plan

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is seeking the input of the public in plotting the future direction of its recreation programs.

The municipal unit has produced a background report as it plots a recreation plan for the future.

The public can read the background report and fill out a survey online at www.invernesscounty.ca/recreationplan . Paper copies of the survey can also be picked up at the Municipal office in Port Hood.

More opportunities to provide input can be made after the draft Recreation Plan is released.