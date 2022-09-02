Inverness County joins program to help homeowners in making Energy Efficient Upgrades

Inverness County has agreed to take part in a program that will provide financing to homeowners willing to conduct energy efficient upgrades.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, it was agreed that the municipality will take part in clean energy financing through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Special Projects Facilitator Maura Beaton said the program allows for an initial assessment of homes, and will pay up to $150,000 per year, or $600,000 over four years, at zero interest, to municipalities willing to participate. The program allots a maximum of $15,000 per household.

Beaton said the program is not income-based, and homeowners enroll in the program then are reimbursed through their municipal property tax assessment. The work includes heat pumps, lighting, insulation, and other similar upgrades.

Finance Director Tanya Tibbo told council this is a revamped version of the PACE program