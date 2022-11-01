Inverness County launches Clean Energy Financing program

The Municipality of the County of Inverness has launched a Clean Energy Financing program. It will enable eligible homeowners access to long-term financing to make their dwellings more energy efficient.

Participants in the program will work with the Clean Foundation of Nova Scotia to schedule a Home Energy Assessment with a qualified advisor. The assessment will determine the most appropriate upgrades to the home, including new insulation, weather stripping, new windows, heat pumps and hot water tank recommendations.

Once the upgrades are completed, the homeowners will receive a notice of repayment from the municipality on their property tax bill and will submit monthly re-payments at 1.5 per cent interest rate for up to 15 years. The Clean Foundation of Nova Scotia will ensure homeowners have access to all available rebates and incentives for eligible upgrades.

More information on the program can be found online at cleanenergyfinancing.ca/inverness