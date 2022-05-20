Inverness County Launches Housing Survey

The Municipality of the County of Inverness, in partnership with the Cape Breton Partnership, launched the Inverness County Housing Survey to assess the housing needs and preferences of current and future residents.

In a release, Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald stated the municipality, funding partners and developers need data in order to move forward with supporting new housing.

Tyler Mattheis, President & CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership, stated the information gathered will help paint a clearer picture of the housing needs and challenges in the county, which will help to inform future decision-making and spark new investment.

The survey is open until July 5th, 2022 and is available in both English and French at www.invernesscounty.ca/housing.