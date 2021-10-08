Inverness County Looks to Ask Staff Anonymously Whether they are Double Vaxxed

Inverness County wants to take an anonymous survey of municipal employees to determine how many have received their second vaccination.

While discussing the municipal vaccine policy during yesterday’s regular month meeting, municipal legal counsel Christene Murray told council that it is not mandatory for municipal employees to have two COVID-19 vaccinations.

Murray said the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is not making employees get doubled vaxed, and the public does not need two shots to conduct regular municipal business.

While all councillors said they support vaccinations, there was disagreement whether staff should be forced to get their first and second doses, so council agreed to a suggestion from Warden Laurie Cranton to survey staff, anonymously, to find out how many have been fully vaccinated.

The warden said this would also engage staff and involve them in the process without taking the step of imposing this on them. He predicted the vaccination rate among municipal workers would likely be in the 90 per cent range.

CAO Keith MacDonald said staff will be surveyed, they will study what other government are doing, then relay their findings at next month’s committee of the whole session.