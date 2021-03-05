Inverness County Looks to Be Consulted For the Port Hastings Rotary

Inverness wants to be among the first municipalities consulted when it comes to the Port Hastings Rotary.

Inverness Municipal Councillors decided to contact officials with the Department of Transportation and Active Transport to set up a meeting about planned changes to the Port Hastings Rotary.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, Warden Laurie Cranton said he spoke with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton who told him the town has had discussions with the DTAT, as well as the Cape Breton Partnership, about proposed changes to the rotary.

Cranton said some of the early discussions have surrounded what can be developed around the rotary, such as parking, places to take pictures and cultural or historical spaces.

Because DTAT is working on designs and plans now, the warden said this is the time for input from stakeholders.

First, Cranton said Inverness County would like to be updated on those initial plans. He said Port Hawkesbury also asked that the municipality join with them and other stakeholders.

District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier pointed out that the rotary is in Inverness County, and they should’ve been involved immediately in any talks, not just updated on what has already taken place.

Cranton said the group is new, there is an upcoming meeting and they want Inverness County to be at the table. He added that he will follow-up on that right away.