Inverness County Looks to Update Wind Bylaw

There’s a number of renewable energy projects under development that could potentially be

coming to the Municipality of the County of Inverness, said CAO Keith MacDonald. Some of them related to wind, so Council is wanting to update their current wind bylaw to make sure it’s up to date and reflects what other municipalities in Nova Scotia have out in place.

There will be a hearing coming up in the near future to gain feedback from residents on what they would want to see in an updated wind turbine bylaw. In the meantime Eastern District Planning Commission will be planning a series of community consultations around wind to get additional feedback.