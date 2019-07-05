Inverness County meeting with Cabot Links Owner over Proposed Airport inching Closer

Officials with Inverness County Council say they’re getting closer to securing a meeting with Cabot Golf owner Ben Cowan-Dewar regarding rumours of a commercial airport coming to the county.

Though nothing official has yet surfaced, rumours state the airport would be funded by the federal government, cost $18 million, and largely serve visitors to Cabot golf courses. However, nothing is official.

At last Thursday’s council meeting, Director of Finance Tanya Tibbo said CAO Keith MacDonald is making arrangements to schedule a meeting with Cowan-Dewar, who is expected to be in Inverness later this month.

It’s hoped council members, representatives from the provincial and federal government, and management from Celtic Air Services in Port Hawkesbury will attend the meeting.