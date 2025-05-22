Inverness County Moves Online Registration Platform for Recreation Programs and Equipment Loans to PlayFinder

The Municipality of Inverness County announced the upcoming launch of a new online registration platform for all recreation programs and equipment loan opportunities. Over the coming weeks, the municipality will transition to PlayFinder a community navigation and registration tool designed to better serve residents.

The municipality described PlayFinder, formerly Sport Hub, as a user-friendly, Nova Scotia-built platform designed to simplify the way residents’ access municipal recreation services. Developed with small communities in mind, PlayFinder enhances the registration experience with modern features and improved accessibility.

Current users of the exisating registration system will be automatically migrated to PlayFinder. On Wednesday, May 28th, users will receive an email invitation from playfinder, with a link to create a password and complete a new accound setup.

If you do not receive the email, please check your spam or junk folder. You can also contact support@playfinder.ca for help or simply create a new account directly on the PlayFinder website.

If you prefer not to have you account transferred, please email jason.calder@inverenss county.ca before May 28th.