Inverness County Municipal Expense Policy under Review

Municipal staff in Inverness County are reviewing the municipal expense policy in light of concerns expressed by Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier last Thursday.

Poirier pointed out, during the December regular meeting of council, councillors are allotted money to rent office space but have to go out-of-pocket when renting space for a community meeting. With that, not all councillors rent office space, resulting in a distribution of funds that’s not completely fair.

Staff were told to redraft a policy that council members can review.