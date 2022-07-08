Inverness County Municipal Leaders Seek Answers on the Planned Redesign of Port Hastings Rotary

Elected officials in Inverness County say they are concerned with the lack of information they

are receiving about the redesign of the Port Hastings Rotary.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Council, Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis noted that the last update the municipality received about plans to construct two round-abouts to replace the rotary was in February, 2021 under the former Liberal government.

Gillis said she is concerned about the lack of consultation from the province and there are many people affected by the changes in her area – municipal District 6, which includes Port Hastings and surrounding areas. She said the Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Department also expressed their complaints about the lack of information.

After Gillis recommended the municipality reach out to Nova Scotia Public Works, as well as Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster for an update, CAO Keith MacDonald pointed out that municipal staff have reached out to the department and are waiting to hear back.