Inverness County native and well-known entertainer Natalie MacMaster Releases New Book “I Have a Love Story”

Inverness County native and well-known entertainer Natalie MacMaster has penned a new book. MacMaster’s new publication is called “I Have a Love Story” offering reflections of her personal and professional life, supplemented by a number of pictures from her personal collection.

MacMaster says it’s not a memoir; she wrote the book to share a vision of the simplicities of life and the sweetness of love in that journey.

MacMaster says the idea for the book began about seven years ago; at a time when she was overwhelmed with media reports of bad news.

The book also includes a series of family recipes . MacMaster says it’s part of the love story she experienced growing up.

“I Have a Love Story” is published by MacIntyre Purcell Publishing.