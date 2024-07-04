Inverness County organizations receive Provincial Funding for Upgrades

Four Inverness County communities are getting funding through the Community Facilities Improvement Program says MLA Alan MacMaster. West Bay, Judique, Lake Ainslie and Meat Cove are all receiving funds through the Community Facilities Improvement Program.

The Meat Cove Development and CAP Association is getting $50,000 for new siding, doors, skirting, insulation, and interior and exterior renovations while the Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department is getting $40,000 for roof replacement, gutter repair, and interior painting of main hall. The West Bay Community Association is getting over $8,600 for a rubberized floor and the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre Society is getting over $6,400 for gutter replacement, outdoor lighting, and installing change tables in two washrooms

The Community Facilities Improvement Program makes improvements to existing community facilities that celebrate community, culture, and diversity. Projects can receive up to 75 per cent funding to a maximum of $50,000.