Inverness County Proceeding with a Wastewater Treatment Facility in Whycocomagh

Inverness County says it is moving forward with a wastewater treatment plant for the Whycocomagh area.

Built in 1977, and upgraded in 1992, CAO Keith MacDonald said the plant needs to be replaced.

After District 4 Councillor John MacLennan complained the project has been ongoing since 2017, the CAO responded that issues kept popping up which forced them to change aspects of the original plan like the out-fall. He said the increase in users from the growing We’koqma’q First Nation also forced them to ensure the new plant can handle more users.

Now that the project is on schedule, MacDonald anticipated the approximately $6 million plant switch-over from the old facility to the new one can be on-line by next year at this time.