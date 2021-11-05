Inverness County Public Works has new Electronic Monitoring System

The municipality unveiled a new system to monitor public works infrastructure.

Inverness Public Works Director Chesley Carr told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council about the new SCADA System.

Carr said SCADA allows the department to monitor sewer and water infrastructure “anytime, anywhere.” In addition to giving precise locations for each facility, he said the department can receive alarms via text message allowing them to respond quicker to alarms.

Carr said this new way of accessing information allows them to remotely see an operational overview of each site. It also gives precise information instantly, which allows municipal crews to determine demand in each facility, he noted.

The public works director said the plan is to add lift stations to the site, along with facilities currently not on the site, like Inverness and Port Hastings, which are awaiting equipment.