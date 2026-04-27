Inverness County Public Works Staff asks Residents to Check Shut Off Valves for Potential Damage

Public Works Staff with the Municipality of Inverness County has been repairing water shut off or curbstop valves over the winter months.

Water shut off valves play a key role in the municipal water system. They control the water supply from the municipal water system to individual buildings and allow water to be turned on or off during emergencies and maintenance.

Every property connected to municipal water has a shut off valve, normally located near the property line or roadway.

The municipality asks anyone connected to municipal water to inspect their shut off value on the property for any damage.