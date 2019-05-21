Inverness County Receives Award For Efforts in Making Communities More Accessible

At the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities’ 2019 Spring Conference, Inverness County Councillor Laurie Cranton was presented a Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award for his municipal unit’s work in making local communities accessible.

Cranton noted that the award is very appreciated by both council and himself, but he added that the Inverness Development Association and the Inverness County Accessibility Committee deserve huge credit for making Inverness County accessible.

Last year, a collaborate effort between those groups resulted in a construction and infrastructure project that made Inverness Beach the most accessible in Atlantic Canada.