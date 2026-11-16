Inverness County Council replaced several old by-laws recently. It’s all part of the municipality’s modernization process.

Among the changes are new Dog Control and Animal Control by-laws. They replaced Regulation of Animals and Dog Control by-laws. Under the new legislation, it creates a co-ordinated approach to animal control. It strengthens the county’s ability to respond to concerns regarding animals at large, animal related property damage, noise complaints and animal welfare.

There’s also a new Heritage Properties by-law that reduces barriers to recruiting for Heritage Advisory Committee members and clarifies heritage property owners’ responsibilities. There’s also definitions of important terms, information regarding appeals, details of the information included in the Registry and reference to the provincial Heritage Property Act.

The by-laws, which came into effect last Friday, are now posted on the Inverness County Municipality web site. Print copies are also available at the Municipal Administration Building in Port Hood.