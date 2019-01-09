Inverness County residents concerned over the loss of a Surgeon at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Inverness’s MLA said people in his constituency are upset with the loss of a local surgeon.

Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray, who worked at both St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Inverness Memorial Hospital, recently resigned from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Dr. MacGillivray had raised concerns about work life balance for surgeons. Nova Scotia Health Authority Spokesperson Greg Boone acknowledged discussions took place between MacGillivray and administrators on the issue but did not get into specifics.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the reality of the situation is there is a surgeon who wants to practice and residents who want MacGillivray to practice.

While he understands the health authority made its decision, MacMaster said the authority is accountable to the Minister of Health, Randy Delorey. MacMaster said he feels Delorey should be active on this and work to restore Dr. MacGillivray’s surgery privileges.